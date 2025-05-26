Former police chief convicted of murder escapes Arkansas prison

Authorities are searching for 56-year-old Grant Hardin, a former police chief convicted of murder, who escaped an Arkansas prison wearing a fake law enforcement uniform.

Monday, May 26th 2025, 10:11 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities in Arkansas are on high alert after a former police chief convicted of murder escaped from prison early Sunday morning.

According to officials, 56-year-old Grant Hardin, who was serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree murder, escaped from a correctional facility in Calico Rock. Prison staff say Hardin was last seen wearing a makeshift law enforcement uniform.

Hardin, a former law enforcement officer himself, was convicted of murder and had been sentenced to 30 years. Details on how he managed to flee the facility are still under investigation.
