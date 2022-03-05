Towns, Reid Score 20, Lead Timberwolves Past Thunder 138-101

Friday, March 4th 2022, 10:47 pm

By: Associated Press

Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid each scored 20 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 138-101 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Taurean Prince scored 18 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and Jaden McDaniels added 16 for the Timberwolves, who have averaged 131.3 points during their win streak. They have won six of eight overall.

Minnesota’s reserves, led by Reid and Prince, outscored Oklahoma City’s 74-18.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for Oklahoma City, marking his fifth straight game with at least 29 points. Isaiah Roby added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who were missing starters Josh Giddey (sore right hip) and Lu Dort (left shoulder strain).

The Timberwolves shot 57.4% from the field in their highest-scoring half of the season to take a 77-60 lead at the break. Minnesota scored 45 points in the second quarter — a season high for any quarter this season. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points in the first half while trying to keep the Thunder in it.

Minnesota remained in control in the third quarter and took a 108-87 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Anthony Edwards sat out his second straight game with a knee injury. Shot 72.7% from the field, 80% from 3-point range and 100% from the free-throw line in the second quarter. ... Forced 23 turnovers. ... Malik Beasley scored 15 points.

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander and Roby both scored 13 points in the first quarter. F Darius Bazley was issued a technical foul in the third quarter. Rookie F Tre Mann scored 15 points. C Derrick Favors (lower back soreness), F Aaron Wiggins (right ankle sprain), G/F Kenrich Williams (left knee sprain) and G Ty Jerome (sore left hip) sat out for the Thunder.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Thunder: Host the Utah Jazz on Sunday.