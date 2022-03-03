OSBI Continues Search For Missing Roger Mills County Man

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 4:44 pm

By: News 9

One year after he went missing, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is searching for a Rogers County man.

Authorities said Rhett Patrick Allen, 33, "disappeared under suspicious circumstances" on the afternoon of March 3, 2021.

According to a March 2021 OSBI press release, Allen was set to meet his parents before taking him to a treatment facility in Oklahoma City. When he didn't meet them, Allen's parents found his pickup truck and some of his belongings at his home in Crawford.

Allen has been described as a 5-foot-9 tall white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Texas panhandle area.

If you have any information on Allen's whereabouts, contact the OSBI.