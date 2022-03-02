First Thunder Fest At First Americans Museum

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 3:29 pm

By: News9

The First Americans Museum is hosting the First Thunder Fest on Saturday, March 5th from 11am - 3pm. It's a free, family friendly event with music, entertainment and hands-on activities for the kids.

Learn about First American knowledge in environmental sciences and gain a new appreciation for Oklahoma's unpredictable Spring weather!

The First Thunder Fest also includes the public opening of the FAM mound. This two-thirds mile round-trip outdoor experience connects visitors to ancestral Moundbuilder traditions, while offering a stunning view of downtown Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma River. For more information about the First Americans Museum, visit famok.org.