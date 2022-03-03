Man With Diabetes Avoids Having Both Legs Amputated

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 7:23 pm

Artery and vein blockage can lead to all sorts of health problems, even amputation.

At The CardioVascular Health Clinic, doctors are working to put an end to amputations in patients with cardiovascular problems due to conditions from diabetes or smoking.

“So unfortunately, here in Oklahoma amputation is on the rise unlike every other state in the United States,” said Dr. Blake Parsons a vascular and interventional radiologist with The CardioVascular Health Clinic.

Three years ago, Jorge Ortega had his right leg amputated due to severe blood and oxygen blockage because of diabetes.

A year after that, Mr. Ortega developed a wound on his left leg, and doctors recommended amputation of his left leg.

“Finally, I told the doctor up in Hennessy you got to send me to a specialist,” said Ortega.

The specialist was at the CardioVascular Health Clinic in Oklahoma City.

“Even when it seems all hope may be lost which was like what happened with Mr. Ortega, he was in a dire situation where he had multiple levels of vascular disease literally from the belly button to the toe,” said Dr. Sherisa Warren, vascular surgeon with The CardioVascular Health Clinic

Mr. Ortega’s condition was so severe that he had reached the place of gangrene in his toes.

“His toes had already died, so we couldn’t bring those back, but we prevented him from getting a major amputation below the knee,” said Dr. Warren

“You know were trying to bring the latest and the greatest in cutting edge technology to be able to save limbs and ultimately save lives,” said Dr. Parsons.

Mr. Ortega has been through a lot but is grateful for the work the doctors have done.

“She made my blood flow, twice, they did it twice,” said Ortega.

Mr. Ortega is excited about the signs of life in his leg because it feels warm.

“All these hairs, they were gone, and I noticed then there was blood flow through there,” said Ortega.

He has almost completed his treatment and is looking forward to the rest of his life with his leg

Doctors stress for the best results, early detection is key. People with diabetes, smokers or experiencing pain in their feet or legs should be checked out. Most procedures can be done in the office.



