Piedmont's DUCK Week, Celebrating With A Purpose

Tuesday, March 1st 2022, 6:23 pm

The entire city of Piedmont is gearing up for DUCK Week. A week long celebration of fun with a purpose.

“This is a student-centered student lead campaign that we do every year, it brings our whole community together,” said Lisa Campbell, assistant superintendent of Piedmont schools.

DUCK Week is an acronym, Do Unselfish Charities for Kids and every school and most businesses in Piedmont participate.

“All next week will be centered around activities at our schools. Daytime, nighttime, we have carnivals, we have dodge ball competitions all types of things,” said Campbell.

This weekend kicks off the events with a pancake breakfast, a fun run and a dance off.

“So, we have something fun up our sleeves that involves duck and a carnival theme for all of our guest that come and dance with us on Sunday night,” said Stevie Dodson, owner of MisSTEVIEous fitness.

DUCK Week started in 2004 and has financially helped more than twenty families.

“So, our students selected two recipients this year and all the funds raised will go to those recipients,” said Campbell.

This year the students have selected two Piedmont residents that are battling cancer.

“Families that are dealing with catastrophic illness have so many expenses that you don’t expect, and so one of the things that is really neat about this it there aren’t strings attached to it,” said Campbell.

Recipients are free to use the money raised however they need to, and everyone is invited participate in any or all of the festivities.

“Everything will be DUCK Week and so it is an explosion of happiness,” said Campbell.

DUCK Week kicks off this weekend in Piedmont, the public is invited to support. For a list of all the week’s activities visit their Facebook page.



