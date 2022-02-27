Protesters With Truck Convoy To Pass Through Oklahoma Sunday

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are along Oklahoma highways Sunday as a nationwide trucker convoy heads east protesting nationwide COVID-19 restrictions.
"The People's Convoy" left Elk City Sunday morning to head to Vinita.
They are expected to travel along I-40, the Turner Turnpike and other highways.
The traveling protests plan to reach Washington D.C. ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night.
