Protesters With Truck Convoy To Pass Through Oklahoma Sunday

Sunday, February 27th 2022, 12:04 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

WATCH: 'The People's Convoy' Makes Its Way Through OKC Metro

Protesters With U.S. Truck Convoy To Pass Through Oklahoma Sunday

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are along Oklahoma highways Sunday as a nationwide trucker convoy heads east protesting nationwide COVID-19 restrictions.

"The People's Convoy" left Elk City Sunday morning to head to Vinita.

They are expected to travel along I-40, the Turner Turnpike and other highways.

The traveling protests plan to reach Washington D.C. ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

To see a schedule and map of the path for "The People's Convoy", CLICK HERE.



