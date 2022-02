Saturday, February 26th 2022, 7:05 pm

By: News 9

Supporters gathered to call for an end to the war at the Oklahoma Capitol on Saturday.

Folks showed their pride for the people of Ukraine and for President Zelensky.

"He was offered a chance to evacuate. He's standing there, standing up for freedom, standing up for democracy, and standing up for the same values that every one of us here holds dear," Francis Frost, a Ukraine supporter said.

Supporters said the U.S. government can send help to Ukrainians without sending boots on the ground.