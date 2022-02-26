Proposed Turnpike Extension Causes Concern For Some Norman Residents

Friday, February 25th 2022, 6:29 pm

Many homeowners in east Norman are not happy with plans to extend one Oklahoma turnpike directly through their neighborhoods.

ODOT and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, now known as ACCESS Oklahoma, revealed plans to extend the Kickapoo Turnpike 29 miles south from I-40 to connect to I-35 near Purcell Tuesday in addition to other projects.

The state said it would provide an alternate route for traffic traveling from south to northeast Oklahoma.

Residents in east Norman are angry and frustrated, saying the turnpike expansion will ruin their roads and demolish their homes.

State officials say this southern extension will give drivers easier access to the southeast metro.

Those in the proposed construction area, however, feel the road will destroy businesses, existing roads and homes they've lived in for decades.

East Norman resident Libby Ross said the private road she lives on will be affected.

"I also live across the street my mother and grandfather, who is almost 92," Ross said. "There is a chance for all three of our homes to be displaced."

ACCESS Oklahoma's proposed map shows Libby and her family member's homes would be replaced by an off ramp.

The map also shows this road near her home would be destroyed along with a nearby corner market.

Norman resident David Freudiger said the turnpike route would run directly over his house.

"The easement takes the rest of my 10 acres of land. I do not want to lose my home, and I refuse to believe that a government that was created to protect me could do me and others so much harm," Freudiger said. "We are more than just dots on a map. Each home represents the foundation, the hopes and the dreams of a family."

Ross said she and many other residents have tried reaching out to ODOT, OTA and city council members multiple times but have not received a response.

"As one of the city’s leaders, I represent not only Ward 5 but all the residents of Norman," Norman city councilman Rarchar S. Tortorello said in a statement. "I’ve asked the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to attend my town hall next week to answer citizen’s concerns of transparency, environmental impact, and private property rights. Families and businesses directly impacted should know how the route was selected, possibility of alternate routes, timeline and if they will be compensated if eminent domain is used to force them off their property. I’m confident that OTA realizes the detrimental impact this turnpike has to our community and will bring all resources to bare to ensure 100% transparency and fairness."

ODOT and OTA have eminent domain over the land, but officials said the proposed map is the least impactful to homeowners, business owners and the environment.

They said they have time to work with affected property owners and be more mindful of concerns.

"The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation selected alignments and connections to existing infrastructure that are the least impactful to homeowners, business owners and the environment," ODOT and OTA said in a joint statement. "The value of a long-range plan like ACCESS Oklahoma is that, in many circumstances, it provides us time to work more transparently, thoroughly and thoughtfully with affected property owners and be more mindful of engineering and environmental concerns. OTA will host multiple public meetings to collect public comment in the coming months. This open dialogue often provides valuable information for our engineers. Agency representatives will also attend the Norman Ward 5 town hall meeting next week to answer questions.

"OTA will soon hire design engineers to vet the proposed routes currently shown on the ACCESS Oklahoma website to better refine parameters within those corridors. We encourage property owners and homeowners to visit the ACCESS Oklahoma website (www.AccessOklahoma.com), call 1-844-56-ACCES(S), or email info@AccessOklahoma.com for more information. OTA representatives will respond to those inquiries. The website will provide up-to-date information throughout the project."

A representative for ODOT will attend Norman's Ward 5 town hall next week to answers residents' questions.

The town hall will be at 7 p.m. March 3 at Cross Pointe Church at 2601 24th Avenue SE.

Click here for more information on the $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan.