$5 Billion ACCESS Oklahoma Plan Aims To Improve Traffic Statewide

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 4:55 pm

Governor Kevin Stitt and Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz presented ACCESS Oklahoma, a $5 billion, 15-year-long range plan to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board of Directors Tuesday morning.

"Now I believe, is the time we need to double down and make investments for our future," Governor Stitt said. "This will help manage congestion and improve commute times."

The plan aims to address ongoing highway infrastructure needs and approve access to communities across the Oklahoma turnpike network.

Some features of ACCESS Oklahoma include widening the Turner Turnpike to six lanes between Oklahoma City and Bristow.

The construction is meant to relieve routes around Oklahoma's two largest metro areas, and off and on-ramps constructed on the existing turnpike system, to improve safety for rural communities.

Other notable projects include the extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike to I-35 near Purcell and the widening of both the Kilpatrick and Will Rogers Turnpikes.

As the population of Northwest Oklahoma City continues to grow, the new Southwest extension would support new industries around Will Rogers.

There will also be construction on a new east-west turnpike from Newcastle east to I-35 and Norman.

Transportation officials said this would expand access to Cleveland County from the west, and the HE Bailey Turnpike.

While work is still in the planning stages, Secretary of Transportation Tim Getz said his agency plans to keep everyone in the loop in the coming years.

That includes a new website allowing people to track the projects.

More information on the plan, as well as project updates and frequently asked questions, can be found on accessoklahoma.com



