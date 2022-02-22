OKC Metro Winter Storm School Closings And Learning Transitions For Feb. 23

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 4:23 pm

By: News 9

As a winter storm is expected to enter the metro Wednesday, metro area schools have announced schedule updates for Feb. 3.

Edmond: Edmond Public Schools will move to virtual learning for Feb. 23.

Mid-Del: Mid Del Schools announced they will shift to virtual learning for Feb. 23.

Mustang: Mustang Public Schools will move to virtual learning for Feb. 23.

Oklahoma City: OKCPS will be moving to virtual learning for students on Feb. 23.

Piedmont: Piedmont Public Schools will shift to virtual learning on Feb. 23.

Putnam City: Putnam City Schools announced they will shift to distance learning for Feb. 23.

University of Oklahoma: Classes moved online at Norman campus for Feb. 23.