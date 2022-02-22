Ways To Save Money On Electricity During The Winter

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 1:04 pm

By: Hannah Scholl

With temperatures below freezing for much of the next few days, staying warm is the goal, and there are ways to save money while heating your home.

First, allow the sun to help your heater out during the day by opening the curtains and shades on the south-facing-side of your house.

Make sure all your vents or heaters are clear of furniture, so they work more efficiently to circulate warm air.

Your home will retain heat better if you make sure your windows and doors have weather stripping around them, so cold air can't seep into the house.

You can also close vents and doors to rooms that you don't use.

Trisha Koelsch with OG&E says one of the best ways to save money is a very small change.

"You can save on winter heating costs by turning your thermostat down just a few degrees. You can save up to almost 2% in energy costs for every degree you lower your thermostat. So just put on your favorite sweater or blanket and cozy up to save money."

She also says this is a good time to switch to average monthly billing, which levels out your bill in months of high electricity use, like the winter and the summer.

This way your bill is the same every month, all year round.

If you have a programmable thermostat, you can also save money by setting a schedule to cool your home down when you're not home.

