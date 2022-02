Friday, February 18th 2022, 6:35 pm

By: News 9

OU's Harkless Out For Season With Undisclosed Injury

Senior Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.

Harkless has been playing his best basketball of the year of late, scoring 14 points per game in his last 5 and averaging 3 steals per game over his last 5.

The Sooners take on the Iowa State Cyclones Saturday afternoon in Ames.