Friday, February 18th 2022, 4:13 pm

Edmond PD Trying To Find What Caused A Man To Drive Off The Road And Into A 40 Foot Embankment

One person was killed in a single car crash near 15th and Bryant in Edmond at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The truck was headed south on Bryant and veered off the road. They hit a power pole, then plummeted about 40 feet into Spring Creek.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 43-year-old Chad E. Proffit.

A witness watched the crash happen and called 911.

A drop first responders had to climb down to get the the mangled truck.

"It's very cold down there. Fortunately for us there's not a lot of water down there," said Edmond Fire Deputy Chief, Chris Denton.

"The water is really not presenting us too much of an issue now. It's more of the elevation change."

Police said this was a single car crash and that the driver died at the scene.

Officials still don't know why the driver went off the road.

"There was no event, nothing was running out in front of him. There were no other vehicles."

Police said it's not clear if any drugs or alcohol played a role, but residents said cars are known to drive fast down Bryant," said Edmond PD, Public Information Officer Emily Ward.

"This intersection can be hectic at times. People tend to drive a little fast," explained Deanna McCuller, Manager at European Wax Center.

On top of the crash forcing lanes to close, Edmond electric had to cut the power because the truck hit a power pole.

Live lines dangled over the first responders at the scene. Once the lines were cut, about 650 people and businesses lost power.

"One of my employees had found one of the crews and asked what was going on," said McCuller.

Power was restored around 9 a.m. Friday morning.