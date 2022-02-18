Fatal Crash In SE Edmond Leaves 1 Dead, Causes Power Outages

Friday, February 18th 2022, 12:17 pm

By: News 9

Crews Continue To Respond To Deadly Crash In Edmond

A crash turned fatal Friday morning in southeast Edmond and caused power outages for people in the area.

One person was confirmed dead on the scene of the accident, according to Edmond police.

The crash was reported near 15th and Bryant around 6 a.m. Friday.

The accident involved one vehicle that crashed and fell 30-40 feet down into a creek.

Due to the accident involving a power pole, around 662 people dealt with power outages in the area Friday morning, according to Edmond Electric.

Edmond authorities expect to be on the scene throughout the day, and are advising people to avoid the area.

At this time, it is not known what caused the accident.





