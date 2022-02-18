Police Bust Prostitution Business Spanning Multiple Homes Across The Metro

Thursday, February 17th 2022, 9:21 pm

Three people were arrested in a prostitution sting that spanned multiple houses in Edmond and Oklahoma City.

Edmond officers assisted OKC police with a prostitution investigation they said they've been looking into since August. Many neighbors said they knew there was something off with the homeowners, but they were shocked to hear the details.

“We would find random cars parked out in front of my house, just men all men, just sitting in their cars being on their phones and they would be out there for long periods of times,” Reanna Olson, Edmond resident said.

Reanna Olson knew it was time to contact police when it went from random cars parked throughout the neighborhood to random men knocking on her door.

OKC Police said tips from the community like this is what led to the arrests of Shengfeng Tan, Guosheng Xu, and Wu Zhen.

“We executed two search warrants. The Edmond special investigations unit executed one of the search warrants at the residence in Edmond. Oklahoma City vice unit executed the other search warrant. Inside we found several items of demining and control. We made multiple arrests on complaints of aiding and abetting and prostitution,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

Court documents detail detectives going under cover. Once inside, it states, 'she attempted to have sex with a U C Vice detective for $200.’ Detectives also found thousands of dollars in between mattresses. One suspect also admitted to 'directing customers to the female sex worker's room.

Olson said it all makes sense now.

“There was a full semi sitting out in front of our house for almost an hour and my kids saw a lady come out of the house get the guy out of the truck escort in the house and escort him back out to his truck about an hour or so after that,” Olson said.

She said she was home when they got arrested and hopes she never has to deal with this again.

OKC police said this investigation is still ongoing and they believe there's still more arrests to be made.



