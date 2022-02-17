State Executes Quadruple Murderer Gilbert Postelle Without Incident

Thursday, February 17th 2022, 5:25 pm

The State of Oklahoma executed death row inmate Gilbert Postelle Thursday morning for a 2005 quadruple murder in Oklahoma City.

Postelle became the 199th Oklahoma death row inmate to be executed. When asked if he had any last words, he simply shook his head no.

“Mr. Postelle was without comment, very amenable through the process,” Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scot Crow said.

News9’s Storme Jones witnessed the lethal injection from a witness viewing room adjacent to the execution chamber.

When the curtain to the chamber rose at 10 a.m., 35-year-old Postelle laid strapped to a table with IV’s penetrating his tattooed forearms. He had no witnesses present on his behalf. His breathing was shallow. Glanced through the pane of glass separating him and the press three times. Postelle shed a single tear ten minutes into the process.

He never gasped or threw up and was pronounced dead at 10:14.

“He got what he deserved today,” Shelli Milner said after witnessing the execution.

She said she’ll miss her brother James Swindle Junior for the rest of her life.

Postelle was convicted of killing Swindle, Amy Wright, James Alderson and Terry Smith in 2005.

According to police reports, Postelle shot more than "30 rounds" from an "AK-47 stile rifle" "striking all four victims." Prosecutors say Wright and Alderson were trying to run away when Postelle chased them and shot them in the back multiple times.

Postelle’s supporters argued his growing up in special ed classes and schizophrenia diagnosis should have taken him off death row. They said he became addicted to meth at the age of 12.

“Today ended one monster’s life who stole four innocent people’s lives ,” Milner said. “His family grieves as our families have grieved for 17 years.”

Postelle became the fourth and final prisoner to be executed during the state’s current round of lethal injections. More than 40 prisoners remain on death row. A federal trial challenging the state’s execution protocol is set to begin later this month.



