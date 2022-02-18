Lexington Women Charged In Connection With Man's Shooting Death

Thursday, February 17th 2022, 10:18 pm

By: Jake Meyer

A Lexington woman has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the shooting death of her husband.

According to police, 48-year-old April Phillips shot her husband, Rayburn Phillips, in the abdomen around 5 a.m. on February 12.

A woman who was at the scene called police.

According to the affidavit, the woman could be heard laughing while speaking about the man being shot.

The affidavit said, "When asked by dispatch who shot the victim, the caller stated, 'his f*****g wife, and you know what, I don't blame her.'"

The caller then stated she would not talk to dispatch until she spoke to her lawyer.

The caller could also be heard telling someone saying to "Put the gun away" in the background.

Police said both women were "extremely intoxicated" at the time.