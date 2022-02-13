Authorities Investigating Oklahoma County Shooting, 1 Woman Shot In Hand

Sunday, February 13th 2022, 4:18 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD), along with the Spencer Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, are investigating a shooting that happened in Oklahoma County on Sunday.

The OCPD said a woman was shot in the hand and three black males in an old brown pickup are the suspects.

Police said the victim has been giving conflicting reports of the shooting so the details are not clear at this time.

Police were seen investigating near Spencer-Jones Road and NE 63rd in Spencer, OK.

The victim is being treated at Presbyterian Hospital in OKC.





This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.







