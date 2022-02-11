Friday, February 11th 2022, 9:57 am

Mother Of Bengals’ Zac Taylor Talks About Son’s Journey From Oklahoma To Coaching The Super Bowl

Super Bowl weekend is here, and the Bengals and Rams go head-to-head Sunday for the 56th game, a big moment for Oklahoma native and Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor.

“This is it. This is their big chance,” said Julie Taylor, Zac Taylor’s mom. “Zac fell into coaching and I wasn’t expecting that.”

But the Bengals fanbase can thank the Taylor’s for raising him to be the coach he is today, taking the Bengals to its first Superbowl in more than 30 years.

But Zac would only be the second person in the family to get the bling.

Press Taylor, Zac’s Brother, helped the Eagles secure a wild win in Super Bowl 52.

Just four years later, Zac will get the chance to get a Super Bowl win of his own.

While Miss Julie has two competitive boys, she wants them to have fun at the end of the day.

“I called him a couple of days ago, and I said honey I just want you to enjoy it,” said Taylor.

The Rams and Bengals Super Bowl matchup is set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Those in Norman and Oklahoma will be seen changing their crimson for some Bengals burnt orange.



