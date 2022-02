Sunday, February 20th 2022, 1:51 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

Ada native Derick Bowers had the privilege of being on the field with some of the best football players in the world at Super Bowl 56 last week in Los Angeles.

Bowers' career as an official dated back to 1982 after his football career ended in college.

It took him 20 years to reach the NFL level. Bowers served as a down judge for Super Bowl 56.

Last Sunday was Bowers' second Super Bowl.