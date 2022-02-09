Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 4:13 pm

Oklahoma Community Holds Fundraiser For Family of Lineman Who Died During Winter Storm

Family and friends of Sam Jim, 31, describe him as a hard worker, a family man, a goofball, and dedicated to helping others.

The lineman was subcontracting with OG&E last week to help restore power during the winter storm. Jim died after his truck flipped on I-35.

Related: Family Remembers North Carolina Man Who Died After Helping In Winter Storm

Jim lived in Henryetta for more than 10 years and was a volunteer firefighter at the Dewar Fire Department and was a regular at Main Street Bowling. He moved to North Carolina last year with his family.

“He loved being able to help. No matter what it was,” said Jimmy Baker, a Dewar firefighter who worked alongside Jim for several years.

Friends of Jim held a fundraiser at Main Street Bowling Tuesday night to help his family pay for a trip to the east coast to attend his memorial service.

Ryan Sanford, the manager of the bowling alley, said they raised more than $1,000 in just two days.

Sanford said he was on a team with Jim in their local bowling league.

“He was a good bowler, Sanford said. “He was a very exciting and outgoing person. He always made everybody laugh.”

“He could turn a bad situation into a funny situation. Whether cracking a joke or doing something goofy. He was always fun to be around,” Baker said.

Jim’s family also started an online fundraiser for travel expenses. Click here to visit their GoFundMe page. The funds will go towards gas, hotels, and other travel expenses.

Relatives of Jim said they plan to start the drive east on Wednesday to attend the service on Saturday.



