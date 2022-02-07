Family Remembers North Carolina Man Who Died After Helping In Winter Storm

Monday, February 7th 2022, 4:30 pm

A lineman from North Carolina responding to help here with the winter storm, tragically passes away in an accident.

Family told News 9 the lineman, 31-year-old Samuel Jim, just moved east from Oklahoma.

Samuel wasn't an OG&E employee but was a subcontractor lineman working for River City Construction.

According to OHP he was driving on I-35 in Carter County when he lost control on ice and his truck rolled.

"She said I'm sorry to inform you, and I don't even know what happened," said Samuel's wife Mya Jim. "After that all I know is I was calling my husband over and over."

Mya is in North Carolina still in disbelief.

"What does anyone say to me," said Mya. "I don't even believe it still. I'm kind of thinking he's going to walk through the door,"

She found out he died when police and her husband's employer showed up at her door.

The couple met at high school in Henreyetta, Oklahoma.

The pair and their kids had moved east from the Sooner State not even a year ago.

"He enjoys the brotherhood that the lineman have," said Mya. "I called them a storm soldier."

He was helping Oklahomans when his truck rolled off the interstate.

According to troopers Samuel wasn't wearing his seatbelt. He was partially ejected and ended up pinned under the truck for hours.

"I don't remember much because I was unconscious after the first time I hit my head," said Samuel's partner Billy Wilson.

Wilson, also a lineman, was riding in the truck with Samuel when it crashed last Thursday.

He ended up with a broken humerus but said overall he's very lucky.

Wilson said he has been riding with Samuel for about a month, and they often swapped stories about their families. Now, he just wants to make sure Mya and the kids are taken care of.

"He was a really big family man," said Wilson. "He is a smart guy. He's a fun guy to be around. He is just a gret person all round."

Mya said she's received support from Wilson, dozens of linemen and people here in Oklahoma.

A celebration of life is being planned for this weekend on the east coast.

If you want to help the family, there are numerous GoFundMe's set up to help Samuel's family.

Even though Samuel was not employed by OG&E, the company still gave News 9 a statement.

"Last week’s traffic accident was a terrible tragedy. As the subcontractor linemen involved in the accident are not OG&E employees, nor are they employees of the contracting firm OG&E used to source additional personnel to respond to Winter Storm Landon, we do not have any direct information about the accident, or the linemen involved as that information would only be known by the linemen’s employer.

The electrical utility industry is a close one, and we know this fatal accident impacted our employees. Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the lineman who died last week."



