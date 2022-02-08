2-Year-Old Boy In Recovery After Falling 4 Stories

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 11:12 am

A 2-year-old boy is doing fine after falling four stories out of a hotel window. The boy just moved to Oklahoma from Afghanistan.

According to Catholic Charities, the non-profit involved in the resettlement of the Afghan refugees in Oklahoma, the incident occurred last Wednesday at a Fairfield Inn location in Oklahoma City.

Carly Akard, director of communications of Catholic Charities, said the child was originally thought to be three years old, but has confirmed that he is two.

According to an Oklahoma City Police report, the child fell from the fourth story and was bleeding from his head.

The child had a laceration to his left cheek and scratches all over the front of his body.

He was then transported to a local hospital, where he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, had no broken bones and did not have a head injury.





