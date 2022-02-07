Former OCPD Officer Convicted Of Serial Rape Faces State Pardon & Parole Board

Monday, February 7th 2022, 9:49 am

By: News 9

A former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of serial rape is scheduled to go before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board Monday.

According to the board’s February docket, the hearing will focus on one of the 18 counts Daniel Holtzclaw was convicted of in 2015.

The conviction included multiple counts of first-degree rape, sexual battery and procuring lewd exhibition.

Prosecutors accused Holtzclaw of targeting black women while on duty in 2013 and 2014.

He was sentenced to 263 years in prison and the former officer and his supporters maintain his innocence.

Ahead of the board’s hearing, Holtzclaw’s team released video which it says refutes the testimony of one victim.

Tabitha Barnes testified that Holtzclaw forced her to expose herself and to allow him to touch her breasts.

Holtzclaw defenders claim the video shows Barnes recanting that testimony in a 2018 deposition hearing.

The Pardon and Parole Board hearing will address Count 5 of procuring lewd exhibition, which dealt with Barnes’ testimony.

In addition to Barnes’ testimony, Holtzclaw supporters are also calling into question decisions made by the trial judge, Tim Henderson.

They are calling for the case to be reopened after Henderson resigned amid accusations of sexual misconduct made by female state prosecutors.

The Pardon and Parole board is scheduled to examine the case during its session on Feb. 7th and 8th.