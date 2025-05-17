Protective order details allegations against former Choctaw High School choir teacher

New allegations surface against former Choctaw HS choir teacher Samuel Melton, tied to multiple sex crime charges.

By: Deanne Stein

New allegations are surfacing against Samuel Melton, a former Choctaw High School choir teacher now facing multiple sex crime charges.

Attorneys for the victim say additional individuals are coming forward, and some alleged victims may be tied to other school districts, according to attorney Cameron Spradling.

PROTECTIVE ORDER

On April 8, Melton’s accuser filed a protective order detailing disturbing claims. The former student, now graduated, accuses Melton of repeated sexual assault, saying "he continuously raped me, he manipulated, groomed and sexually assaulted me almost every school day for a year and a half.”

Just one day after the filing, Melton confessed and resigned from his position. He was arrested shortly after. Melton is charged with 15 counts of rape, forcible oral sodomy and sexual battery. The victim’s protective order was granted on May 5.

LAWSUIT

The victim is now suing the Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District for $25 million, citing negligence and failure to act on early warnings.

Court documents show school officials were alerted to Melton’s behavior as early as 2022. At least 13 witnesses, including staff and students, reportedly raised concerns.

Despite this, Melton received only a reprimand letter in January 2024, and the alleged abuse continued for months.

The school district says it cannot comment on ongoing litigation but confirms it is cooperating with law enforcement.

STATE SUPERINTENDENT RESPONSE

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters addressed the case Friday.

“We’re going to hold these administrators and districts accountable for passing the trash and passing the buck,” Walters said. “When you have young people that come forward with allegations and we get this a lot, other teachers come forward and go hey there's red flags here districts have to act they don't see these investigations all the way through they let people resign and we see this time and time again they pop up somewhere else hurt other kids.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education says Melton’s teaching certificate suspension is on the agenda for next week’s board meeting.

Samuel Melton’s next court date is set for July 11.

