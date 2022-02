Saturday, February 5th 2022, 8:32 pm

By: News 9

Archdiocese Of Oklahoma City Dedicating Rother Shrine This Year

The Oklahoman said the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is dedicating the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine on November 4th, 2022.

It will honor Blessed Father Stanley Rother, who was murdered in a Guatemalan parish back in 1981.

The shrine located along Southeast 89th between I-35 and Shields will be Oklahoma's largest catholic church.