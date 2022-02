Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 5:02 pm

By: News 9

The City of Oklahoma City is postponing trash and recycling collection for Friday, February 4 due to ongoing weather conditions.

Customers who have regular Friday trash service or whose biweekly recycling date is February 4, will need to set their carts out on Sunday, February 6 by 6 a.m.

This is an off week for bulky trash collection so that service will resume next Monday, Feb. 7 as originally scheduled.