OKC Metro Weather-Related School Closings And Learning Transitions For Feb. 3

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 3:33 pm

By: News 9

As a snowstorm arrives Wednesday in central Oklahoma, several Oklahoma City metro school districts have announced school updates for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Edmond: Edmond Public Schools said it is canceling all events for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Mustang: School at all Mustang Public Schools campuses is canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3. It is a snow day, not a distance learning day. No meal services will be offered.

Oklahoma City: Oklahoma City Public Schools said it will continue with virtual learning for Thursday, Feb. 3 as snow moves into the metro.

Tuttle: Tuttle Public Schools announced on its Facebook page that Feb. 3 will be a snow day districtwide.