OKC Metro Weather-Related School Closings And Learning Transitions For Feb. 3-4

Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 12:45 pm

By: News 9

As a snowstorm arrived Wednesday in central Oklahoma, several Oklahoma City metro school districts have announced school updates for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

Edmond: Edmond Public Schools announced it is canceling classes for Feb. 4.

El Reno: El Reno Public Schools announced it will cancel all classes and activities for Friday, Feb. 4. The district expects to reopen Monday, Feb. 7.

Moore: Moore Public Schools said it will cancel classes and close its offices for Friday, Feb. 4.

Mustang: School at all Mustang Public Schools campuses is canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4. Both days are considered snow days, not distance learning days. No meal services will be offered.

Oklahoma City: Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Friday, Feb. 4 will be a snow day. Both school buildings and administrative offices will be closed. Curbside meal services will not be available Friday.

Piedmont: Piedmont Public Schools said it is closing the district and canceling all activities for Friday, Feb. 4 due to continued snow and deteriorating road conditions.

Tuttle: Tuttle Public Schools announced on its Facebook page that Feb. 3 will be a snow day districtwide.

