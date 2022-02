Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 11:04 am

By: News 9

(UPDATED 11:04 a.m.)

Thousands of people in Oklahoma County are being affected by power outages Wednesday morning.

There are currently 1,534 customers being impacted by 25 outages, according to OG&E.

At this time, the cause of the outages is not known.

According to OG&E, the expected time of restoration is 1:51 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.