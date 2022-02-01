Malcolm Penney Sentenced To Life In Prison For DUI Wreck That Killed UCO Teen

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 5:43 pm

Tuesday Malcolm Penney was sentenced to life in prison for hitting and killing UCO student Marissa Murrow.

He also got 10 years for leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Penney pleaded guilty to his fourth DUI in Louisiana back in 2018. He was serving a deferred sentence at the time he hit and killed Murrow back in October of 2020. Because he violated the terms of his probation he is now facing 18 additional years out of Louisiana.

Today Penney's wife, an OHP Trooper who worked the investigation and Penney himself took the stand. Penney was emotional at times and even apologized. He said he had relapsed and that he hated himself when he drank. Penney also said that he wasn't trying to leave the accident the night of the crash.

Tears were shed as the sentence was read, and Murrow's family said they felt relief. They also said today was not about Penney but about justice for Marissa.

