Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 12:32 pm

By: News 9

Thousands of treadmills are being recalled due to a risk of fire.

Johnson Health Tech is recalling some of its Matrix Fitness treadmills due to an issue with the power cord that can cause a fire risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall was triggered by dozens of reports from consumers that their power cord and socket had started to spark, smoke, or melt.

And in seven instances, the problem started a fire.