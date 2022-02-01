Expected Showers Lead Into Dangerous Arctic Air & Winter Conditions

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 6:34 am

An upper-level storm is taking shape over California Tuesday morning, meaning things are still on track as far as the timing and totals of the incoming winter storm.

Showers develop later Tuesday and we will see highs in the 60s.

Arctic air arrives Tuesday night, which means the rain will change over to freezing rain and sleet Wednesday morning.

Snow is expected to develop in the northwest.

News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope gave an outlook ahead of the winter storm on her Facebook page Tuesday morning.

As the arctic air pushes south, the winter precipitation will track south as well.

Temperatures Wednesday will drop into the 20s with wind chills near zero.

Eventually Wednesday evening, the precipitation changes over to snow.

We are expecting to get a second wave of snow Thursday.

Look for highs on Thursday in the teens with wind chills below zero nearly all day.

Remember the roads will have a glaze of ice, then sleet and then snow on top of them.

These conditions will make travel very tough.

The highest ice totals will be in southeast OK and some areas will see enough ice to bring down tree limbs and powerlines.

Winds will be strong out of the north and this will add to the issues.

Sleet totals will range from a trace to 3 inches in some areas.

Snow totals will stack up 3 to 6 inches across much of Oklahoma.

Totals will be less in western OK and the highest in the far northeast.

Stay tuned as this forecast becomes more fine-tuned.

Our team of trackers are geared up, and we will keep you updated during the entire event.