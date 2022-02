Monday, January 31st 2022, 7:25 pm

By: News 9

Shawnee police are investigating the first homicide of 2022 in the town.

According to Shawnee police, just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of W 10th Street in Shawnee.

Police found 25-year-old Brandon Kaseca dead in the home.

The incident is under investigation.