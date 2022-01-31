Monday, January 31st 2022, 7:31 am

By: News 9

Joe Exotic's Attorneys Expected To File Motion For New Trial

Days after a federal judge knocked just one year off Joe Exotic's prison sentence for murder for hire, his attorneys are expected to file a motion for a new trial as early as Monday.

Also known as Joseph Maldonado, the 'Tiger King' told News 9 his attorneys not only expect to file a motion for a new trial today, but a motion for dismissal later this week.

His team expressed frustration with the judge's ruling, after waiting seven months for a hearing just to see his sentence reduced one year.

The hearing dropped his sentencing from 22 to 21 years.

The original sentence came after he was convicted in a murder for hire plot against Carol Baskins, a rival Tiger Sactuary owner.

At the hearing Friday, she told the judge Maldonado is a greater threat to her now than before his first sentencing.

She believes the Tiger King's large fan base could carry out violent acts against her.

Joe's team said the statement was inconsistent with statements she's made publicly in the past.

He also tells news 9 his attorneys plan to file a motion for compassionate release in the coming weeks, due to Exotic being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He expects to undergo 45 radiation treatments if he is moved to general population.