School Choice Advocates Celebrate 'School Choice Week' In Oklahoma

Sunday, January 30th 2022, 10:23 am

Friday wrapped up School Choice Week in Oklahoma. Advocates for school choice celebrated a couple of legislative achievements in 2021.

Oklahoma Connections Academy head Melissa Gregory said this week was important to their school.

“Families, parents, learning coaches, caretakers, they should be able to say, 'hey I’m not getting what I need,' or 'my student is not getting what they need,' and being able to have that option and not being locked into one thing, is very powerful,” Gregory said.

She said schools like their virtual program are a good fit for some students.

“I feel like we get a lot of flexibility questions, and that drives a lot of people to choose our school or even our format, and then I feel like the other one is just our robust curriculum. Students who maybe aren’t being challenged or students that need a more small group, one-on-one instruction and maybe they’re not getting that where they are for whatever reason.”

Governor Stitt announced School Choice Week in Oklahoma in alignment with national advocacy efforts. In a recorded statement, Stitt said school choice week celebrates parents' right to choose the best option for their kids.

“Education is not a one-size-fits all. That’s why, last session, I signed SB783 into law. That gives students the ability to transfer to another school district at any time, as long as they have space available,” Stitt said.

The law went into effect Jan. 1.

Governor Stitt said he wants this week to celebrate all the options for education in Oklahoma.

“It could be traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online private, or even homeschooling,” Stitt said.

Another piece of school choice legislation passed last year -- Senate Bill 1080, that increased the statewide tax credit caps for both public and private school donations to $25 million each.