Oklahoma PTA Seeks Parent Opinion On School Safety With New Survey

By: Haley Weger

-

For the first time, the Oklahoma Parent Teacher Association is working with legislators to look at safety measures in our school districts.

“The recent issues here in Oklahoma have made this a heightened issue for parents," Oklahoma PTA president Lori Wathen said.

The Oklahoma PTA sent a six-question survey to parents across the state to get their feedback on safety measures in Oklahoma schools.

Some of those questions were drafted by legislators while others were added by the PTA.

They received 1,000 responses in less than 48 hours. They also received more than 3,500 responses to the open-ended question: What are the three most important issues to discuss when it comes to school security?

“We know that this is an important topic to parents, and something that is at the top of their minds," said Wathen.

News 9 spoke to some parents about the survey, who said the safety is top of mind.

Parents Myelia Zachary and Morgan Kohurt we spoke to said they did not think arming teachers is a good idea.

“I don't think arming teachers is a solution,” Kohurt said. “They already are overworked and underpaid and have so much on their plate.”

The last question in the survey received over 3,500 responses with parents sharing their ideas about how to talk about school safety.

“I think parents are ready to help, and I hope legislators hear us today and include us when they're drafting these policies and procedures.”