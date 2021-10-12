Oklahoma Foundation For The Disabled Struggles After Thefts Lead To Costly Repairs

The Oklahoma Foundation for the Disabled in Oklahoma City suffered a financial blow due to five break-ins in the last 45 days.

The foundation had their vehicle storage lot broken into and had six of its catalytic converters stolen from their buses.

Oklahoma Foundation for the Disabled provides day care to Oklahomans with cognitive and developmental disabilities and rely on its specialty buses to pick up and drop off clients.

The foundation said this has made it harder to pick up and drop off patients.

“At 6, we get the vehicles ready to pick up clients,” said Steve Ross, Oklahoma Foundation for the Disabled executive director. “And if we don’t have buses available, they don’t get to come.”

The overnight thefts happened four more times. The foundation's specialty buses rely on these converters to help transport patients.

Ross said the buses are undrivable without the converter.

“It’s valuable to thieves because it has copper inside,” Ross said. “They can get money for the copper.”

The foundation did file police reports each time, but they haven't been able to find the suspects.

Now, the foundation is working to install an electric fence to ward off future thieves and intruders.

However, they have already out about $25,000 in repairs and damages.

Click here if you’d like to help Oklahoma Foundation for Disabled with its expenses.