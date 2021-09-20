2 People Dead After Shooting In Warr Acres

Sunday, September 19th 2021, 10:28 pm

By: News 9

A shooting left two people dead. It happened in a parking lot in northwest Oklahoma City.

"I can't believe that was just a couple feet from me sleeping," said Peyton Shaw, a neighbor.

The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday night. One family says they were at home when they heard the gunfire.

"We thought it was fireworks, but it just felt different," said Michelle Shaw, a neighbor. "We came out and were looking out the window seeing if we could see anything and it was very, very dark."

Police were called out to the scene and say the shots were fired in the parking lot behind the Incredible Pizza near Northwest Expressway and Wilshire.

"Upon arrival, they found one victim on scene who was later pronounced dead at the hospital," said Captain Jason Allen, with Warr Acres Police.

Later, police found a second male victim who officers say had been dropped off at an apartment complex near Britton and Macarthur. They were also transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Shaw says they've lived on this street for 3 and a half years now and says nothing like this has ever happened before.

"I don't think we have to be concerned any more than normal," said Shaw. "But it was upsetting that it happened so close."

Investigators are still unsure what led up to the shooting and how many people were involved. However, they're now working to track down any possible suspects.

"We don't have any suspects for sure identified yet," said Allen. "We do have both suspect vehicles in custody, and they are currently in our possession.

OSBI is also investigating both scenes. If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the police.