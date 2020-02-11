Company To Take Over Weddings Booked By Noah's Event Venue In OKC

A company has agreed to take over the weddings booked by Noah's Event Venue in Oklahoma City.
Ned's Catering Inc. take over all the weddings that were scheduled at the building in the 14000 block of Quail Springs Parkway near Memorial Road and May Avenue.
The company spoke with the owner of the building that was leased to Noah's Event Venue. They will honor all deposits and contracts, they told News 9.
The owner of the company said this will allow the weddings to occur at the same venue in Oklahoma City.
Noah's Event Venue closed on Friday at all of its locations across the country, leaving events and wedding parties scrabbling to find alternative accommodations and refunds for their deposits.
Anyone interested in taking advantage of the offer can call Ned’s at 405-810-0208, or email the company at nedscatering@yahoo.com.
