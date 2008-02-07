Sooner theater holds rich history

The Sooner Theater has been home to generations of memories in downtown Norman for almost 80 years.

Wednesday, February 6th 2008, 6:56 pm

By: News 9


NEWS 9

For almost 80 years, a landmark in downtown Norman has stood tall and withstood time.

The Sooner Theater has been home to generations of memories from Oklahomans who watched movies there as children to recent live theater performances.

The theater's rich history and hopeful future is showcased in this month's issue of Distinctly Oklahoma magazine.

