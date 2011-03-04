Donations Help Shelter, Puppy Who Survived Euthanasia

A puppy who survived euthanasia doesn't have a new home yet but Wall-e has become a household name. Now the shelter where he was found is for people to help other dogs like Wall-e.

The vet clinic said it has gotten hundreds of phone calls and emails from people wanting to either adopt Wall-e or donate money for a new shelter.

They say even a representative of Ryan Seacrest called to ask about the pup. Now the puppy and a vet technician are headed to New York for a national news appearance.

The clinic is still trying to decide who will get to adopt Wall-e.

The shelter where Wall-e was found has raised enough money to cover the puppy's care, now they're asking for donations for a bigger cause, a county-wide shelter.

"We're in dire need for one. This is one of two shelters that cover the whole county," said Audrey Ridlehoover, the David Animal Shelter volunteers' president. "We have big dreams, we'd love to see it happen."

There are plans drawn up already for a new shelter, but it's going to cost almost half a million dollars.

So far they've raised $5,900. There will be a spaghetti dinner in Davis later in March to raise more money.

