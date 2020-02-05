“We are so grateful for all the prayers, phone calls and e-mails from everyone supporting our family right now. We are living in a horrible dream that we can’t wake up from. We were blessed for 16 years with an amazing baby girl who filled our home and our lives with joy and fun and beauty. Yuridia had a heart for service and helping people in need. She loved her friends and adored her sisters. This is so difficult. We miss her very much. Please continue to pray for us, for Yuridia and for the children and families suffering this loss.” -- Diane M. Clay Director, Office of Communications Archdiocese of Oklahoma City