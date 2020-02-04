Police Obtain Search Warrant For Suspect In Moore High School Tragedy
MOORE, Oklahoma - Max Townsend has been the center of police investigations since his arrest Monday afternoon.
Townsend is accused of running over six Moore High School students, killing two and critically injuring another.
A vigil was held Tuesday for the victims, as officers continued to investigate the case.
Sources have confirmed to News 9 that investigators have obtained a search warrant for Townsend's property in Grady County.
Officers preformed a field sobriety test on Townsend after they found his pickup crashed just a few blocks away from the scene of the wreck.
His blood was later tested at a nearby hospital.
The motive of the crash is unknown, but officers will be examining Townsend's home in an effort to find evidence.
Townsend does have a lengthy criminal history.
In the past two decades he's been charged with drug possession, child abuse, multiple DUI's and leaving the scene of an accident in counties all across Oklahoma. Some of the charges were dismissed, but Townsend pleaded guilty for leaving the scene of an accident, multiple drug charges and at least two DUI's.
Also, Townsend had recently lost his son 29-year old Cody Townsend.
Police said Cody was in a deadly crash in Moore that happened Sunday, Feb. 2 near Buck Thomas Park. Investigators said evidence indicates Cody was responsible for that wreck.
As for the charges regarding Moore High School, they are pending. Police said much of that depends on the outcome of the other students involved.
The Moore High School Alumni Association has setup a student relief funds for the victims. Click here to donate.