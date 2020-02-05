Family Releases Statement After Death Of Moore High School Sophomore
The family of a Moore High School sophomore killed after a hit-and-run crash on Main Street near the school released a statement.
Yuridia Martinez died at a local hospital after being hit by a pickup while practicing with the high school's cross-country team.
The Martinez family released a statement through the Catholic Church's Archdiocese of Oklahoma City office.
“We are so grateful for all the prayers, phone calls and e-mails from everyone supporting our family right now. We are living in a horrible dream that we can’t wake up from. We were blessed for 16 years with an amazing baby girl who filled our home and our lives with joy and fun and beauty. Yuridia had a heart for service and helping people in need. She loved her friends and adored her sisters. This is so difficult. We miss her very much. Please continue to pray for us, for Yuridia and for the children and families suffering this loss.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for medical and burial expenses. Click her to donate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to give to the Willow Pregnancy Support in Yuridia's memory. Her family said Yuridia was passionate about helping pregnant women who were homeless or in need.