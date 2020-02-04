2nd Student Dies After Hit-And-Run Crash Near Moore High School
A second student has died after Monday's deadly hit-and-run crash near Moore High School, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Moore school officials said Moore High School sophomore Yuridia Martinez died at a local hospital.
High school senior Rachel Freeman died at the scene near Main Street.
One student, Ashton Baza, was released from the hospital after receiving treatment. The other three students are still receiving treatment.
Senior Kolby Crum is in critical condition, a school official said.
A vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Moore High School gym.
The driver was identified as 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend. He is accused of driving a pickup that drove up onto a sidewalk and hit the six students. The students were running as a part of the cross-country team.
Townsend showed signs of impairment during the field sobriety test, police said.
Townsend was booked into the Cleveland County jail on complaints of manslaughter and six complaints of leaving the scene of crash.
Townsend's 29-year-old son died Sunday in a crash after the son's vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and flipped over, Moore police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said.