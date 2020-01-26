Sources: Woman Accused In Kidnapping Claims She Witnessed Carina Saunders’ Murder
Sheri Maldonado was arrested last Sunday after officials said she attempted to kidnap a child from the Devon Ice Rink in broad daylight. Now, law enforcement officials have confirmed to News 9 Maldonado, who has had a past with drugs and prostitution, told investigators years ago she witnessed Carina Saunders’ brutal murder.
Saunders’ body was found back in 2011 behind a Bethany Homeland dismembered and shoved in a duffel bag.
Officials believed she was kidnapped, taken to an abandoned house in Bethany and tortured to death while several people watched.
Saunders’s sister told News 9, if it is true and Maldonado witnessed, now is the time to speak out.
“Obviously she has a whole lot of problems,” said Sara Saunders, Carina’s sister. “She has issues and she has been on drugs for a long time and has a long criminal record. But all of that to the side if she did see my sister murdered, now would be the time to come forward and put our hearts at ease. This would finally give Carina justice and we can lay her down for good.”
Maldonado is still in the Oklahoma County Jail.