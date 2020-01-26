Oklahoma City Thunder Releases Statement On Passing Of Kobe Bryant
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a remote, steep hillside in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.
The Oklahoma City Thunder released the following statement Sunday evening:
“No words can adequately express the shock and sadness the NBA family is feeling. Kobe was an icon, a person who embodied greatness in so many ways. He pushed the game of basketball to new heights with a passion for the game that he shared with fans across the globe for decades. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Bryant family and all those who were lost in today’s tragedy.”
Former Sooners Trae Young and Baker Mayfield also reacted to the news on Twitter: