Edmond Father Accused Of Attacking Daughter, Trying To Cover It Up
An Edmond man is accused of attacking his daughter and driving her vehicle into a neighbor’s mailbox, according to police.
Authorities said Guy White created an elaborate story to cover up the alleged abuse.
White told police his daughter had a “big goose egg” on her face after crashing her car into the mailbox.
But according to court documents, White was behind the wheel of his daughter's car when he intentionally drove into the mailbox.
The girl told police her dad came up with the story after he choked, punched and bit her in the face.
